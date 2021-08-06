Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

