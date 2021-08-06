Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 18545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.