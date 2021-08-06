Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 780 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RGEN opened at $254.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.10. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $255.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.