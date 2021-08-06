Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,047 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of REPL opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

