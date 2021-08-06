Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 10.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price fell 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.49. 6,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

