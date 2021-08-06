Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.27 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.88. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.