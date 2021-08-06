Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

