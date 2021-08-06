Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

