Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,857. The stock has a market cap of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

