Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBIZ, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

