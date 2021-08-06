Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.