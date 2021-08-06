Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Truist upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

