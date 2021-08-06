Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.