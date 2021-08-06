Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 143,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -633.50 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.