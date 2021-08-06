ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.46 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.41.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

