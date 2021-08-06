Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €83.03. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.