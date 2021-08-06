Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.