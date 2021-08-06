Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.40). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.20), with a volume of 29,421 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a market cap of £245.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.68.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

