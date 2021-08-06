Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.40). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.20), with a volume of 29,421 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a market cap of £245.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.68.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.