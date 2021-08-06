RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $269.90, but opened at $280.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $269.42, with a volume of 24,691 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

