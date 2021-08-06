Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.
Shares of RIO opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
