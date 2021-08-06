Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.