Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.80. 8,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

