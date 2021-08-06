Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 114,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.33. The company had a trading volume of 549,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $315.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

