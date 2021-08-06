Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $207.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

