Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 363.46.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

