Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCLFU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $4,960,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

