Rosenblatt Securities Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $370.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.50.

ANSS stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.73. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.12. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

