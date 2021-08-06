Ross Stores Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 422% compared to the typical volume of 1,688 call options.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.67. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

