Roth Capital Raises Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $116.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

