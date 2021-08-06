Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

