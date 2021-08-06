Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 425 at Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 331.58 ($4.33). 1,633,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

