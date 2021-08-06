Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FINGF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.81.

FINGF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. Finning International has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

