Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $59.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCR. Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

