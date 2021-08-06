Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

