Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91.

