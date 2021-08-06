Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $55.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,032. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

