Royal Bank of Canada Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $34.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 23,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,032. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,615 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

