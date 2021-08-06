Royal Bank of Canada Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.24.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.83. 72,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,197. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

