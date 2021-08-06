Royal Bank of Canada Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$47.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

TSE:SAP traded up C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,697. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The stock has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.03.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

