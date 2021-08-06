Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xerox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

XRX stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.