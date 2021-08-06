Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

