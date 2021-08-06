Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

