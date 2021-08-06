Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.29% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of TMF stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

