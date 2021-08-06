Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $176.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

