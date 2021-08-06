Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $176.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.
Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
