RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.02. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

