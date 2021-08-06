Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $23.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RSI opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.00.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
