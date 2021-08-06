Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $23.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.