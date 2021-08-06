RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
RWEOY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 12,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
