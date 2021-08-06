RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

RWEOY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 12,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

