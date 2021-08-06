Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,687. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

