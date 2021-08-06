S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SCPPF opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. S4 Capital has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.49.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.