Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

