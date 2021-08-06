Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 58,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.79. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

